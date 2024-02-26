Obituary: George Kent Stott

George Kent Stott, known as “Kent,” by his friends, passed away on February 21, 2024. He was born April 21, 1940. His parents were Gerald R. and Eunice (Petty) Stott.

Kent was a 1958 graduate of Fairfield High School. He went to College in Missoula and BYU in Provo, Utah. He married Mickey (Gittins) Stott in Cardston, Alberta, Canada on Feb. 26, 1963. They met at a church dance in Great Falls. They were married for 61 years.

Kent was the owner and operator of Stott and Sons Dairy. He was a businessman, as well as the sales rep and manager of Stott Supply, World Book, Yosemite Motels and Frostline Inc. He liked to ride horses, go fishing, and do woodworking in his shop.

Kent is survived by his wife, Mickey Stott; Karl and Dana (Volz) Stott; David Stott; Phil and Rhonda (Fry) Stott; Dan Stott; Chris and Kathryn (Hopkins) Stott and Tammy Stott; brother Greg Stott; sister Kathy (Leavitt) Stott; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

