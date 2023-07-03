Obituary: George Louis Campanella

George Louis Campanella passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Peace Hospice House with his son Gregory by his side. George was born to John and Mary Campanella on February 27, 1931, in Great Falls, MT. George lived his entire life in Great Falls, except for his time in the Army at Camp Roberts and Fort Ord in California, and when earning his Business Administration degree from the University of Montana in Missoula.

He married Colleen Mason on July 14, 1956. George enjoyed skiing, family vacations at Lake Blaine, traveling, community service, oil and gas work, and most notably, his career as a Certified Public Accountant. He skied until he was 85 years old and continued going into the office until he was ninety. George was a founding partner in the CPA firm JCCS (Junkermier, Clark, Campanella, Stevens). The JCCS family was very important to George and special to him until the very end.

George worked to promote the quality of life in Great Falls through his service to many organizations over the years including Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Junior Achievement, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, College of Great Falls (now University of Great Falls), Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, and Meadowlark Country Club.

He worked on the Columbus Hospital “Gift of Life” campaign and served as co-chair on the Benefis Hospital Foundation Board. He was a lifetime member of the Uptown Optimist Club, including as a past distinguished president. George and his sons helped with the annual Optimist Christmas Tree sale for many years.

He is survived by his brother, John; his three sons, Gregory, John (Donna), and Bruce; grandchildren, Nicholas (Liz), Ivy (Evan Patterson), Melissa (Adam Hall), Kirsten (Aaron) Couch, Holly (Adam) Schoaf; and great-grandchildren, Hailey Campanella, Benjamin and Carter Couch, and Amelia Schoaf.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter