Obituary: George Marvin Duffy

George was born June 2, 1941 to Clifford Bradshaw and Edna Galitzek Bradshaw the fifth of six children. George was adopted at 3 years of age by George W. Duffy and Ottolena Lauman Duffy and raised on the Duffy dairy farm outside Whitefish, Montana. On the farm George learned his rich work ethic which followed him throughout his life. While on the farm he learned many talents and skills such as blacksmithing, building, plumbing, electrical and heating. George attended school in Whitefish graduating in 1959. George was active in sports, football, and basketball.

In 1959, George met a young lady while roller skating at Lake Blaine. He had to follow her home in a rainstorm because her windshield wipers were not working or at least that is the story they told. This young lady was Floris Mae Mullins. They were married July 22, 1960, at Bethel Baptist Church in Kalispell. They began their lives together living in a small house next to George’s parents on the Duffy dairy farm working together there until 1970 when George Sr. sold the dairy and moved to Arizona.

George and Floris bought a backhoe and started Duffy Excavating to augment George’s income from the first heating company he purchased in 1963. George and Floris’s blissful union brought three children into the world – Janet, Dean, and Rochelle.

In 1973 George was recruited to Chester, Montana to supervise a major upgrade of their water and street system. While living in Chester George also served as a Deputy Sheriff. In 1977 George and family moved to Vaughn when George accepted a position as a Superintendent for Tri-Hill development building Hilde Construction and Tri State buildings. In 1982 George purchased Choteau Sheetmetal and moved it to Great Falls. George went to work for Farmers Union as the head of the HVAC Department until 1998 when he suffered his first heart attack.

After recuperating from his heart attack George ventured out on his own to operate Northern Heating and Air Conditioning. George’s business focused on rural areas where his customers were loyal and continued to support him through his health ups and downs. One of his joys was having his beloved Floris join him in his work once again.

On Wednesday, October 27th George finally got to join his Bride in heaven where they are holding hands looking down on their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with great pride and much love.