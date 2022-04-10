Obituary: George Pickering Tomlinson

George Pickering Tomlinson was born on January 14, 1947, in Stratford upon Avon in Wellesbourne England to Arnold Pickering and Beatrice Marietta Hinton. He lived in Great Falls, MT most of his adult life, but has a lifetime of memories from traveling all over the world. As a child, his troubled family lived in Wellsbourne and split up when he was four. At the age of 14 he was adopted into an American Air Force family and spent the next four years living with them. At 17 he joined the US Army which took him to Germany in the 60s.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, he continued his strong work ethic spending time working in Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, and Washington making lifelong friends. He eventually made his way back to Montana and settled down to raise his daughters. He was a courtesy van driver with Columbus Hospital, Blue Cross Blue Shield, M & M Landscaping, and Taxicab driver. He was never afraid of hard work, never gave up, and was always the life of the party.