Obituary: George Richard (Dick) Gipe

On November 21, 2021, George Richard (Dick) Gipe, 86, of Great Falls MT passed away from natural causes. Dick was born August 30,1935 to George and Anna Gipe in Great Falls, MT. Graduated from Simms High School in 1955. He married Marian Baldridge, August 26,1956 in the Presbyterian Church in Moccasin, MT.

Dick joined MT ANG in 1953, started work as a technician in July 1956. He retired from technician service in 1990 and from the military service in December 1993. While in the Guard he helped with Scoutana and operation Patriotism flag ceremonies.

After retiring from MT ANG he worked as a mechanic for the Vaughn/Sun Prairie fire department; drove truck for Earl Foss trucking; then drove a charter bus for Hall transit.

Dick was cub scout master for several years; a member of Central Christian Church; member of Oddfellows Rainbow Lodge No. 28 and Myrtle Rebekah Lodge No.20.