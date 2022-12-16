Watch Now
Obituary: George William Tongate

George William Tongate, born February 22, 1942, passed away peacefully in the hands of the Hospice House Spokane on December 9, 2022. He was raised in the city of Wapato, Washington with his mother, father, and five siblings.

When he was of age, Tongate joined the United States Air Force as an electrician to protect and serve the country he loved. After 20 years, he would eventually retire and continue his life in Great Falls with the family he and his wife, Carolyn, had started together.

He is survived by his daughters, Janet (Ron) Williams, Shannon Blancher, and Joyce Tongate as well as his two sons, Wayne Tongate and Shane (Jennifer) Blancher. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

