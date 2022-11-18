Obituary: Georgene Ann Robison

Georgene Ann Robison of Great Falls passed away on November 16, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born on August 28, 1946, to Dorothy C. and Everett A. Hanson. She attended Saco High School and Montana State University where she received her accounting degree. She was a CPA at Nett & Robison, Inc. for over 25 years.

She was Treasurer of the ACBL Bridge Club of Great Falls and a member of the Great Falls Ski Club. She was also a volunteer for the Red Cross. Georgene enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, taking care of her grandchildren, snow skiing, visiting museums, and volunteering with different organizations.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Robison; sons, Todd Byland and Brett Byland; brother, Ron Hanson; and grandchildren, Jake, Jordan, Bailey, and Julianna Byland. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

