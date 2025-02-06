Obituary: Georges de Giorgio

Georges Rudolphe Barbaro de Giorgio, one of the last true great explorers of the 20th century, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2025, at his home in California surrounded by his family. George was born on October 31, 1928, in Antibes, France to an Italian father, Giorgio Benedetto Donato de Giorgio, Count de Barbarano, and a Chilean mother (raised in Paris, France), Violeta Valdes Herrera. Georges' extraordinary life spanned nearly a century, filled with adventure, daring feats, and an insatiable curiosity about the world.

Georges' father was a builder of wooden sailboats in Vina Del Mar, Chile where the family moved to when he was just 4 years old. This gave Georges the opportunity to learn the skills of a master sailor early on. And in 1947, when he was just 17, he joined the one-year U.S.S. Beaumont Expedition to Antarctica making him the youngest person to spend an entire year in Antarctica. Under the leadership of renowned explorer Finn Ronne, this was the last privately sponsored U.S. expedition to the frozen continent, where Georges helped map over 450,000 square miles of previously unexplored land in the Weddell Sea. During this historic mission, Georges spent an entire month alone on the plateau—a true testament to his resilience and pioneering spirit. He would later return to Antarctica in 1949 to lead a Chilean government expedition, further solidifying his place in the annals of exploration history. During his last years spent in Chile, Georges was briefly married and had a son in 1959 who he named Jorge.



From February 2018 - Ursuline Centre watchman shares life of adventure:





Georges' story was not confined to the frozen expanses of the South Pole. In 1960, he survived the catastrophic Chilean tsunami that devastated the coast, a harrowing experience that only added to the depth of his character. One of his favorite trips was one he took to Easter Island with his sister Giovanna who he was very close to. Among their adventures there, they drank water from volcanic craters which some joked could have contributed to his very long life. That life was one of near-mythical proportions, as he sailed through history with remarkable figures like Marlon Brando, H.W. Tilmann, and Ernest Hemingway who he met by chance in Havana, Cuba. Georges even toured the Cuban capital with Hemingway, forging a bond that spanned years and continents. He was especially fond of the South Pacific Islands where he and his father first visited Tahiti and neighboring islands on his dad's boat and later, he spent time on the Cook Islands when commissioned to sail back the Fjord III to its new owners in the U.S.. He spent at least a couple decades being the captain of trading schooners in the South Pacific. He was known as a master sailor and those that sailed with him were proud to serve on his crew.

Georges spent over three decades navigating the world's oceans, including racing in the America's Cup, sailing with some of the world's most esteemed explorers, and working as a Harbor Master during the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico. His expertise also made him a sought-after figure in the film industry, where he worked as a technical advisor on several films, including the Mutiny on the Bounty movies. Georges' life was further graced by his involvement as a chaperone for the Canadian synchronized swimming team who won gold during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, CA.

A man of many talents, Georges was also Chile's first film actor, starring in the country's early cinematic productions. He spoke four languages fluently—Spanish, English, French, and Italian (and other languages conversationally)—and was known for his charismatic ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Whether he was sharing a laugh with Marlon Brando or helping a stranger at the local historical society, Georges was a man who embraced life with open arms and an open heart. In his lifetime he met four Nobel Prize winners: Ernest Hemmingway, Pablo Neruda, Gabriela Mistral and Dr. David Baltimore.

Somewhere between his forties and sixties he settled down long enough to raise a family with a young woman who met and married in Acapulco, Mexico. When their daughter, Giovanna, and son, George, were just 3 and 6 years old, they moved the family from Acapulco, MX to Los Angeles, CA. During this time Georges abandoned his passion for sailing and eventually took a job at Arco solar where he worked with photovoltaic energy and what would eventually become today's solar panels. Having been injured during an explosion that took place in that plant, he later studied to be a paralegal.

Since he spoke several languages fluently, he also served as an interpreter of legal documents for the courts. Georges was able to pivot from one job to another and was eager to learn new skills and meet new people. He was a Scout Leader for his son's Boy Scout troop and frequently volunteered at his children's schools and never missed their plays/performances. He taught his kids how to fish, pitch a tent, tie knots, make a fire and truly enjoy the outdoors, especially the sea. He took his family on road trips, including summer trips to visit one of his longtime friends in Ketchum, Idaho, where he also would visit with the Hemingways. On one of those trips his friend's neighbor came over for breakfast, that neighbor was Lloyd Bridges.

He loved Halloween and having been born on that day, it always included costumes and a birthday cake. He played the flute, harmonica and ukulele and was a lover of various genres of music and shared this with his family. Georges loved quality outdoor gear and was a big fan of Patagonia and knew the founder, Yvon Chouinard. He had a passion for photography and knew how to develop his own prints. He had a thing for watches of all kinds but especially those that could be used for diving as he was a certified diver and former instructor. He loved to read and was a strong supporter of public television and radio. He kept up with the latest technology and gadgets and in his later years had hearing aids that synched to his smartphone and owned three different I-Pads.

After a little over two decades in CA raising his family, Georges found his way to Great Falls, Montana, where he lived for close to 30 years. There, he became a beloved fixture at the Ursuline Center, volunteering his time, giving tours, and engaging with the community he had chosen to call home. During his time in Great Falls, he also volunteered at the Great Falls Public Library, worked at the Cascade County Historical Society, did voice over work at Stray Moose Productions and became a docent at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the Buffalo Jump. He also joined the efforts to save the historic 10th Street Bridge over the Missouri.

He kept contributing to the community and had the capacity and ability to connect with people of all ages and varying walks of life. He had a deep respect and admiration for Native Americans; their traditions, customs, history, art and music and was a friend to the people of the Blackfeet Nation of Montana. These friendships included artists like Jack Gladstone and Montana's first Fish Wildlife and Parks Tribal Liaison, Kqyn Kuka, with whom he once helped trap and relocate a bear cub on his 91st birthday. Despite facing the challenges of macular degeneration in his later years, Georges remained undeterred, taking to an electric stand-up trike to continue exploring his neighborhood and living life to the fullest. He eventually retired from the Ursuline Center at the age of 93.

Georges moved back to California in 2022 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. There his former wife and mother of two of his children, Blanca, took him into her home and assisted him in living out his last few years while he managed his cancer that had metastasized to his bones along with a new diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. Though his mobility was affected, he kept the same lively spirit, and his memory and whit remained sharp until the end. Even his doctors called him the perfect patient and enjoyed their visits with him. Georges' legacy is one of courage, passion, and boundless exploration.

He leaves behind a world forever shaped by his journeys, and those who knew him will remember his stories, his kindness, and his unwavering love for life. Georges is survived by 3 children: Jorge, George and Giovanna; daughter-in-law Peggy (George) and son-in-law David (Giovanna); 8 grandchildren, Christopher, Lauren, Danielle, Mateo, Jake, Makayla, Savannah and Julieta

A celebration of life is set for April 5th in California, and July 26th at the Ursuline Centre in Great Falls, Montana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Braille Institute (who provided him a special machine to hear audio books that they provided at no cost to him as well), the Ursuline Centre (where he was part of the charm and mystique for over 20 years) or Sea Shepherd (whose sole mission is to protect and conserve the world's oceans and marine wildlife).

We bid farewell to our father, grandfather and friend who left a legacy of kindness, inclusivity, curiosity, and adventure....an inspiration on living life to the fullest.

Montana

Celebration of Life on July 26th, 2025 from 12-4pm

Ursuline Centre

2300 Central Avenue

Great Falls, MT 59401