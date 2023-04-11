Obituary: Georgia Ann Steir

Georgia Maroney Steir was born August 23, 1936, to Edward Maroney and Mary Munson in Helena, Montana. She passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023, surrounded by her husband and devoted caregivers. Georgia attended school in Helena and graduated from Helena High School.

She married Dick Donovan, with whom she had two daughters, Valerie and Pam. The family moved to Great Falls when the girls were young, where they resided “out in the country,” with the opportunity to have horses—and one cow—and experiencing all that is the country life. Georgia worked for the Great Falls School District in Payroll for many years. Dick and Georgia later divorced, and she and the girls moved into town.

It was there that she met and married Jan Steir; rather brave of him to marry a woman with two teenaged girls! When Georgia broke the news to them that she and Jan were marrying, one of their first questions, with fingers crossed, was, “Will you have a baby?” A few years later, their brother Jon was a welcome addition to the family. It was great fun for the girls to help take care of him as a baby—and to dress him up in fun and amusing outfits.

Georgia was smart, kind, creative, fun-loving with a great sense of humor, an awesome cook, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend and confidant. She was also a whiz at crossword puzzles. Her many talents/hobbies included cooking, canning, sewing, knitting, drawing, quilting, wallpapering, interior design, and singing in the choir at church.

She is survived by her children, Valerie Bolitho (Dennis), Pam Donovan, and Jon Steir (Angee); granddaughter, Makayla Medford; grandson, Jesse Steir, and great-grandchildren, Alice and Angel Medford.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



