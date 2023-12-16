Obituary: Georgia Elaine Beaulieu

Georgia E. (Tetzel) Beaulieu passed away on December 6, 2023. Georgia was born May 28, 1938, to Norma (Dundon) and George Tetzel. She was raised on the family farm near Fairfield. She was a Grizzly cheerleader while attending school in Missoula, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Business Administration. After graduating, she moved to California where she worked in the athletic department at San Jose State University and taught adult business education.

She married Kent Johnson in 1961. After their divorce, she returned to Montana where she worked briefly as a teacher’s aide before beginning a career as the executive secretary to the Great Falls City Manager. She married Don Beaulieu in 1971, they later divorced.

Georgia enjoyed bowling and participated on many state champion teams. She kept a beautiful garden, spent many afternoons playing cards, and created keepsake art pieces in ceramics and sewing.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jan Tetzel (Great Falls); niece, Ronda (Kurt) Wiggers; nephew, Ronald (Brandy) Tetzel; great-nieces, Crystal (Brandon Hartz) Tetzel, Sara Tetzel, and Jillian Wiggers; great-nephews, Cameron Carpenter and Aaron Carpenter; and great-great niece, Fia Hartz.

