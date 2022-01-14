Obituary: Georgia Mae (Debolt) Johnson

Georgia M. (DeBolt) Johnson, 80, of Great Falls, died peacefully with family by her side on Monday, January 3, 2022. She was born on August 8, 1941, in Missoula, Montana to George and Margaret (Nicholson) Dresel. She was raised in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School. Georgia worked at the former Skaggs until they changed to Osco. She worked 40 plus years there until she retired.

Georgia married the love of her life, Larry DeBolt on May 14, 1960, where they lived and raised their four children, Larry, Christy, Mike, and Danny. They had 33 years together until Larry passed away in 1993.

Georgia later met Gary Johnson and they were married July of 1997 on a float in the Dutton parade. Georgia continued to live on the farm outside of Dutton until Gary passed away in 2006.

She moved back to Great Falls to be close to her children and grandchildren. She loved to spend time with her kids and grandchildren. She also loved to be in her yard. Her roses were her pride and joy.