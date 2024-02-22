Obituary: Georgina Ione "Babe" Snow

Georgina Ione “Babe” Snow died of natural causes on January 31, 2024, at the age of 95. Babe was born to George and Eula McKenzie in Great Falls on September 4, 1928.

She married Robert Edwin Jolicoeur in 1948. He tragically died in a trucking accident in 1956 leaving Babe with 4 young children. Through sheer grit and determination, she kept her kids together, housed, and fed in a time when social safety nets did not exist as they do now.

The future of the entire family changed when she married Frank Snow in 1967. Frank worked for Boeing in many places throughout the US. Babe moved with him and everywhere they lived they made friends and developed fun hobbies. They became “Rockhounds” in Montana, looking for sapphires and semi-precious gems. They joined a wine club in Seattle, and Frank made many different kinds of wine. Frank made jewelry, and Babe would occasionally work alongside him. In retirement they wintered throughout the Southwest in their RV.

Babe had a very artistic side, and her many craft projects were a testament to her skills. She was an excellent seamstress and an avid collector of blue and white porcelain, antiques, and even a doll collection. In fact, her family and friends had a wonderful evening at a very pink Barbie Birthday party on the 90th anniversary of her 5th birthday!

She is survived by her brother, Duane McKenzie; her 3 children, Betty Jo Cummings, Ed Jolicoeur (Val), and Laura Jolicoeur (Al); numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and Frank’s daughter, Linda Fitzgerald.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

