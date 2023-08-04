Obituary: Gerald "Jerry" George Hagen

Gerald George Hagen, Jerry to his family and friends, lived on this side of heaven for 72 years, 3 months and 26 days. On July 29th, while we were saying goodbye, Jesus was saying, “Welcome home dear friend!”

Jerry was married to Jan Doran Hagen for over 47 years. He is the marvelous dad of three adult children: Andrea, Jon and Stephanie; grandpa to ten grandchildren and great grandpa to one great grandchild due to be born very soon. Each of us except the one yet to be born have fond stories to share of our Jerry! Jerry was a very talented man: Master Goldsmith, carpenter, handyman, past gymnast, football player and “ballroom dancer.” He and Jan went on several short-term mission trips which took them to Honduras, Costa Rica, Mexico, Philippines, and El Salvador. They traveled elsewhere, enjoying Hawaii, Florida, several other states, and Canada, but their favorite place was their cabin on Logging Creek, where time was spent with family was priceless.

We will always remember Jerry’s kindness, his servant heart, his love for Jesus, his family, his friends and for the lost and found of this world. He also had a special place in his heart for his dogs. Jerry was forgiven and thus he was forgiving. He was ready for his face to face meeting his heavenly Father, his precious Savios and his wonderful Counselor- his Triune God. The only debt Jerry was still paying was the continuing debt to love this world’s lost and found. Our loss, heaven’s gain is surely true as we embrace God’s good plan for our dear Jerry. Till we are reunited, we will hold his memory close.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and the great grandchild, numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and friends as well as his dogs Gauge and Bay and grand dogs Boone and Sage. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



