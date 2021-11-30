Obituary: Gerald "Jerry" Kakalecik

Gerald “Jerry” Kakalecik, 75, of Great Falls passed away on November 26, 2021. Jerry was born in Great Falls on July 14, 1946, to George and Inez (Dittner) Kakalecik. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1964 and soon after was drafted into the Army.

Following his time in the service, he obtained his engineer’s license and spent the next 17 years working for the Anaconda Company. He then worked 18 years for the Great Falls Public Schools until he retired in 2006.

Jerry married Barbara Montney, on November 15, 1969, and they enjoyed 52 years together. He loved hunting, fishing and anything outdoors as well as spending time with family and the many friends he made over the years. He was also an active member of the Triangle Rifle Club, Skunk Wagon Car Club, and Altered Classic Car Club.