Obituary: Gerald “Jerry” Keith Dolson

Gerald “Jerry” Keith Dolson, 76, of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Lincoln, MT. Born in Great Falls on February 26, 1946, to Walter K. and Laura (Sloan) Dolson, Jerry, lovingly known as “S.O.B.”, lived his whole life in Great Falls. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1964 and married his beloved Karen Patricia that same year. Together for 58 years, they were blessed with three beautiful children: sons, Monty and Rick, and daughter Cindy.

Jerry worked as a meat cutter for 40 years, starting in his teens and owning his own businesses: Have Knife Will Travel, Jerry’s Custom Cutting and Curing, Martin’s Meat Market and 2J’s Meat and Sausage. He was known for his sausage, bacon, jerky and his Montana famous fire glazed ham. He was a multiple winner in the National Pork Producer’s cure meat category.

A lover of old cars, Jerry was a member of the Skunk Wagon Car Club and won multiple trophies at local car shows. He enjoyed genealogy and history and was a member of the Senior Citizens Center in Great Falls, where he made many good friends and will be truly missed.