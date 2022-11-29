Obituary: Gerald (Jerry) Meyer

Gerald (Jerry) Meyer, 83, of Great Falls, MT passed away November 23, 2022, from lung complications. He fought a long battle with cancer for 17 years, and also struggled with heart problems. Jerry was born on August 31, 1939, in Granville, ND to Anton and Dorothy (Steier) Meyer. In 1948, his family moved to Minot, ND. He also lived in Great Falls and Circle.

After his graduation he worked for Meissner Bros. Inc. on the farm near Circle. He left Circle in 1959 and moved to Great Falls, where he began working for Buttrey Foods in grocery department, before working in the bakery department, managing the bakeries departments in Kalispell and Glendive.

On November 26, 1960, he married Patricia (Pat) Peterson, of Great Falls. In 1968, Jerry, Pat, and their two kids, Gail and Jack, moved to Circle to manage the Travelers Inn Restaurant and Motel, which they later purchased in 1970, and operated it until 1981. By this time, their third child, Tony, was born.

In 1982, Buttrey Foods asked him to work in the bakery in Great Falls. He was a supervisor for many locations in MT, ID, WA, WY and ND. In 1987 he stepped down as manager when Pat became very ill, and he needed more time with her.

Pat passed away May 19, 1987. Jerry was always close to Pat’s siblings, Cliff, Bonnie, Diane, Larry and their families which were living in the Great Falls area. On July 17, 1990, he was very fortunate to marry his second love, Mary Turpin, of Great Falls and gained 2 stepdaughters. She passed away January 27, 2013.

In 1990, he started restoring Classic 50’s and 60’s cars. He now has 16 cars. He was always so proud of taking many cars to all of the car shows, one of which was “Cruising the Drag” where he won Best of Show for his 1955 Pontiac in 2000, and many other trophies throughout the years.

