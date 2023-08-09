Obituary: Gerald Joy (Joyce) Lange

Gerald Joy (Joyce) Lange has gone home. She passed away on July 25, 2023, at her home in Great Falls, MT where she lived with her husband, Rudolf John Lange up to his passing in 2012. She was 87 years old. She was born on February 7, 1936, in Valentine, NB to Dorothy Marshall and Earl Peters. She was raised in South Dakota.

Her father would call her “morning glory,” as he said they reminded him of her because she brought him great joy as early in the morning and all day long.

She proclaimed great love for her siblings, including, Arthur “Poke,” Thelma “Sissy,” Jacob “Micky,” William “Billy,” Thomas “Tucker,” Richard, Betty “Queenie,” Dorothy “Dottie,” Bonnie “Sam,” and Kathleen “Penny.” During the last years of her life, her sister, Betty, traveled to be by her side through the passing of her husband, Rudy. She and aunt Betty spent many hours together laughing, hugging, playing cards, and enjoying the time that they shared.

She married Richard McShane and they divorced. She then married Rudolf Lange. She had five daughters, Barbara Ann, Sandry Kay, Dorothy Royx, Debra Jean, and Rudett Rose. Susan Lynn, the neighbor girl, was another daughter to her. Her grandchildren include Robert Jon, Misty Rose, McShane Snow, Jason Paul, Rudolf John, Jonathan Louis, Justin Wade, and Alexa Rudett. All brough her joy.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)