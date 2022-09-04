Obituary: Gerald McNeely

Gerald McNeely passed away in Great Falls, MT, on August 31, 2022. Gerald was born in Browning, MT, on September 17, 1960, to Marvin and Winifred (Salois) McNeely. He attended local schools, graduating from Browning High School in 1978.

Gerald lived in East Glacier for 40 years and Kalispell for 22. He held a variety of occupations, including work as a police officer, service technician, dog catcher, and milk man. Most of all, Gerald took pride in the work he did as a horse trader.

He is survived by his loving wife Tami Morris-McNeely; sons Justin (Shawn) McNeely of Kalispell, Daniel (Shawnelle) McNeely of East Glacier, Gerald (Jade) McNeely of Browning, and Lonnie McNeely of Kalispell; daughters Gerilynn (Frank) McNeely of Columbia Falls and Stephanie (Dustin) McNeely of Kalispell; brothers John and Jim McNeely of East Glacier; sister Robin Foote of East Glacier; as well as his grandchildren Alexi, Lily, Jaycee, Mya, Elijah, Aliyah, Arianna, Mckayla, Daniel Jr., Brody, Winnie, Sissy, Reese, Gerald III, and Chassidy.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.





