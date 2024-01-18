Watch Now
Obituary: Gerald W. Wallace Linn

December 22, 1943 - January 13, 2024
Family Photo
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 13:06:46-05

Gerald W. Wallace Linn was born in Great Falls, MT to William and Marie Linn on December 22, 1943, and passed away from cancer on January 13, 2024.

He lived his whole life in Great Falls. He married Nancy P. Enger, and they were married for 27 years and had six children, Michael (deceased), Shelley (Dan), Kori (John), Darrin, Kelli (Dan), and Kim.

Jerry was a meat cutter and started working at age 14 for M&P Meat Company. He then opened his own shop called Discount Meats.

He enjoyed fishing, softball, pitching horseshoes, bowling, floating the river, making wild game salami with his brother Dean and friends. He loved being with grandkids and great-grandkids. He has many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

