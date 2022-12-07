Obituary: Geraldine Ann Davidson

Geraldine Ann Davidson, 86, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Peace Hospice. Born February 13, 1936 in Great Falls, MT to John Joseph and Ella (Lieffring) Yuhas, Geraldine was raised south of Stockett, graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1954.

She headed to Spokane, WA and graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in 1957. On Sept. 7, 1957 she married Robert D. Davidson, remaining together until his passing in 2001.

Geraldine worked at Columbus Hospital from 1960 to 1973 before leaving for Deaconess Hospital. Her life’s work involved babies, children and young parents. She retired in 2001 and became the parish nurse at Holy Spirit. She was active in the funeral lunch program and did home communions to the homebound.

Flowers, people, cooking, gardening, playing cards and travel were her favorite things to do. She loved her family and cherished time spent with them, relishing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

