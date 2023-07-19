Obituary: Geraldine "Geri" Marie (Welch) Sanchez

Geraldine “Geri” Marie (Welch) Sanchez passed away on July 15, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born on November 20, 1936, in Ekalaka, MT to Delbert “Jerry” Welch and Eleonora Frye.

She started her career as a one-room schoolteacher outside of Glasgow, MT where she met the love of her life, Zacarias “John” Sanchez. They had been married for 55 years. John preceded her in death in 2018. They lived in Great Falls, MT where their first child, John, was born. They then moved to Sacramento, CA where their second children, Linda, was born.

Geri worked at the Corps of Engineers until they moved back to Great Falls in 1982, then they moved out to Cascade, MT. Geri spent her spare time cooking, doing arts and crafts, and visiting her brothers and family across Montana. At one time she even owned a Mexican restaurant. She also volunteered at the Cascade Museum and the senior center.

She loved her children, P. John (Kaylene) Sanchez and Linda (Nelson) Sanchez-Brambley; grandchildren, Michael Sanchez, Kenneth Sanchez, Brendon (Taylor) Sanchez, Kaitlyn (Trevor) Gahl, and Zachary Ferrall-Sanchez; and great-grandchild, Caleb Sanchez. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



