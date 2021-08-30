Obituary: Geraldine Joyce “Granny” Robinson

Geraldine Joyce “Granny” Robinson, age 91, passed away from natural causes on Friday, August 27, 2021, at her home in Great Falls surrounded by loved ones. Granny was born to Claude and Lorena Collins in Lynch, Nebraska on October 30, 1929. She was one of eight children and grew up in Lynch and Butte, Nebraska and taught in a one room schoolhouse.

She met the love of her life, Robbie (CMSgt, L.C. Robinson) and they eloped after a mere three weeks of acquaintance. When Robbie called her father, the Sheriff, to tell him that he’d married his daughter, the sheriff inquired “which one?” They enjoyed 54 years of marriage. Sadly, Robbie preceded her in death in 2002.

Robbie and Joyce were blessed with 7 children, Kim (Lance) Shannon, Kip Robinson, Kit (Carla) Robinson, Ken Robinson, Kia (Scott) Birkenbuel, Kae (Mike) Severson, and Kal (Bonnie) Robinson. There are 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren who enjoyed their love and guidance. She joins in heaven her son, Ken “Pogy,” son-in-law, Lance Shannon, grandson, Heath Shannon, and great-grandson, Noah James.