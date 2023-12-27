Obituary: Gil Stallknecht

Gil Stallknecht, 88, was received into his heavenly eternal home on December 12, 2023, 12:45 p.m. There was a great choir of angels singing upon his arrival.

I bet you’ve heard, “Once a Marine, always a Marine”, that was Gil, a very proud Marine.

Gil accomplished much while on this earth, one of which was his doctoral degree in Agronomy. He was a principled, hard worker and left many papers of his hard work behind. God blessed Gil with a sound mind and a big heart.

He leaves behind his wife, Miryam; his children, David (Cindy), Kim (Robert), Krisi (Keith), and Kurt (Kim); his sister, Valerie (Denny); his stepchildren, Sarah, Tom, John, Phillip (Rebecca), and Paula, who Gil helped raise along with her children, Jasmine and Brian; grandchildren, Levi, Curtis, Cody (Tavita), Josh (Sara), Janna (Layne), Katie (Clint), Brandon (Nancy), Adam, Tim, Eric (Brittany), Ariel (Kylan), and Alanis (Jay); step-grandchildren, Stephanie (Tommy), Rachel (Chris), Derek, Laura (Bryce), Brady, Owen, Ben, and Eli; along with many great-grandchildren.

