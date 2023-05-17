Obituary: Gilbert "Gil" William Vieira, Sr.

Gilbert “Gil” William Vieira, Sr., U.S.A.F. (Ret.) died peacefully of natural causes on May 15, 2023, in Great Falls, MT at the age of 86. He was born on December 21, 1936, in a Portuguese community in Westport, MA, to Frank G., Sr. and Carolyn (Gomes) Vieira.

He graduated from Dartmouth High School in Massachusetts and joined the U.S. Air Force immediately following graduation. A Vietnam veteran, he was honorably discharged after 24.5 years of service in aircraft maintenance and attained the rank of Master Sergeant.

Gil married Ethelyn A. (Dykeman) Stoll, a widow, in Great Falls in 1956.

He is survived by step-son, Rodney R. (Ruth) Stoll of Pittsburgh, PA; step-daughter, Debra D. Meadows of Redmond, OR; daughters, Cindy L. Vieira of Billings, MT and Pamela K. Doughty of Great Falls, MT; son, Gilbert W. Vieira, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; and 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



