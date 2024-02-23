Obituary: Gladys Gregoire

Gladys Gregoire, 100, of Great Falls passed away peacefully on Friday, February 16, 2024, at Peace Hospice. Gladys was born on May 11,1923, in Square Butte, MT to Martin and Josephine Moe. She was a 1940 graduate of Fort Benton High School. Soon after she made the move to Great Falls where she would spend her next 80 years.

She married Milton “Westy” Westermeyer in 1941 and from this marriage her only son, Jim Westermeyer, was born in 1942. They later divorced. As a young single Mom, she worked at Paul’s Park-in. She married Richard “Dick” Gregoire in 1955 and later became “Mom” to his son, Rick, and daughter, Diane.

Gladys’ greatest joys in life were her family, gardening, cooking, baking, traveling, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards with family and playing Pinochle with her beloved friends. She spent many years bowling and keeping score. It was no wonder her mind was sharp as a tack right until the end! She was also an active member of the Sons of Norway, volunteering her time to prepare Lefse and Rosettes for the State Fair.

She is survived by her son, James Westermeyer; daughter-in-law, Muggs Westermeyer; granddaughters, Mona and Jami Westermeyer, and Jodi (Paul) Donnelly; Great grandsons, Zachary Westermeyer, Landon and Holden Donnelly; stepdaughter, Diane Gregoire; step-granddaughter, Nikki Gregoire; along with several nieces and nephews.

