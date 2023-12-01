Obituary: Gladys L Younggren

Gladys L. Younggren, 92, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Gladys was born on November 16, 1931, to Frank and Catherine Wieferich in Townsend, Montana. She attended Townsend public schools until the 8th grade before transferring to the Montana School for the Deaf & Blind in Great Falls, graduating in 1950.

She met Darwin Younggren and on March 31, 1951, they were married in Townsend. Together they had four children.

Gladys worked as a kitchen and dining room aide at MSDB for 15 years before retiring. She was a member of the Great Falls Club of the Deaf, Montana Association of the Deaf, and National Association of the Deaf. She loved sewing, quilting, and reading novels.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Debbie) of Great Falls, Rodney (Julie) of Missoula, Andrew (Julie) of LaGrande, OR; and Cheryl of Billings, nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

