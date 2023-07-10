Obituary: Glen Allen Enderson

Glen Allen Enderson was born to Ellard and Marie Enderson on July 24, 1935, in Choteau, Montana. Glen attended Choteau High School and began a long career working for the State Highway Department. He married Irene Schmidt from Jordan, MT in 1955.

Beginning in 1953, Glen began a career spanning 40 years working for the Montana State Highway Department. The job required a willingness to move the family frequently, and with a family of 5 kids, it was no small task for himself and Irene. When one job was finished, he would hook up his mobile home, and along with his family, move on to the next job.

Glen finally found a permanent home in Belt in 1966. Glen was an active member of the Belt Valley School Board for many years. He was also involved in the Belt Volunteer Fire Department, was a City of Belt Councilperson, a member of the Belt Community Church, and scorekeeper for the Belt basketball team. He was always willing to share his engineering advice and organizational skills, which was a key item in working to document, identify, and organize the Pleasant View Cemetery, along with his second wife Marilyn.

Glen is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of Belt; his children, Susan (Tim) Marn, Gary (Cindy) Enderson, Sandy (Mark) Scott, and Lyle (Judee) Enderson. He was blessed with seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by stepchildren, Eileen (Dan) Dolphay and Karl (Sandi) Koontz; two step-grandchildren; and one step-great grandchild.

