Obituary: Glen Arnold Anderson

Glen Arnold Anderson passed away on Monday, January 1, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born on September 7, 1932, in Great Falls, MT to Lillian and Arnold Anderson. Glen graduated from Geraldine High School in 1949 and then served in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict on the Destroyer Escort and the USS Whitehurst.

After the service, Glen attended Northern Montana College in Havre where he met the love of his life, Doris Arlene Harrington, from Polson, MT. On June 12, 1955, they married. They bought a small starter farm outside of Geraldine (the Hansmeyer Place) and set about making a family and a life for themselves. As soon as the opportunity presented itself, they sold the Hansmeyer Place and purchased the Craig Place, 7 miles west of town. This was where they put down permanent roots, and the family successfully worked that land until their retirement.

Glen was a great farmer, husband, and father. Glen and Doris worked tirelessly to provide, and they raised their family in a household that was always looking for an adventure. When not working the land, they fished, searched for Yogo sapphires and arrowheads, and rode snowmobiles and motorcycles. Glen was a lifetime member of the Freemasons, Scottish Rite, and Shriners.

Glen and Doris were married for 63 years and raised four boys. They retired in the 80s and moved to a beautiful property on the Missouri River, just South of Cascade. They built their dream home and enjoyed their golden years traveling, floating the river, boating, and fishing.

He is survived by his four boys, Grant Anderson of Baltimore, MD, Gregory Anderson and his wife, Susan, Anderson of Coto de Caza, CA, Gym Anderson and his wife, Debbie, Dennis of Cascade, MT, and Gary Anderson of Great Falls, MT; and a grandson, Logan Glen Anderson. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

