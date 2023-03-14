Obituary: Glen William Corcoran

Glen William Corcoran, son of William and Irma Corcoran, died on March 6, 2023, his 82nd birthday. Glen was raised on the 100-year old Corcoran farm in Eden, MT and he graduated from Centerville High School. He served his term in Navy on the Yorktown Aircraft Carrier. After the Navy, Glen attended Great Falls Commercial College, where he met Judi Irish. They married and had two children, Becki and Patrick Corcoran. Glen and Judi later divorced.

After farming for a few years, Glen went to work for Pacific Steel in Great Falls. He later became a meter reader for Montana Power, where he met too many dogs. He then studied and became a lineman and was moved to Cascade as City Manager. Glen was well known and well liked in the community, cheerfully restoring power to many a grateful customer even in the worst of weather. He retired after 37 years of service. In 1989 Glen met Patricia Onstad. They married in 1994.

Glen is survived by his wife, Patricia Onstad; daughter, Becki Corcoran of Burbank, CA; son, Patrick Corcoran of Henderson, NV; stepchildren, Julie (Jim) Donohue of Great Falls, Angela (Richard) Garcia of Evanston, WY, and Leah (Mike) Hinojos of Rio Vista, CA; and many other beloved family members and friends.



