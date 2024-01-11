Obituary: Glenda Maurine Simmons Coles

Glenda Maurine Simmons Coles passed peacefully on December 29, 2023, in Newnan, Georgia. She was the wife of Henry A. Coles who preceded her in death.

She was born in Jefferson County, Idaho; the daughter of Glenn Simmons and Murel Strong. She was a wonderful homemaker and the mother of seven children.

She is survived by her brothers, Terry Simmons and Jack Simmons; and children, Calvin Lyle Coles, Debra Jenice Bailey, Bryan Kieth Coles, and Henry Glen Coles.

