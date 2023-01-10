Obituary: Glenda Rae (Heitz) Burton

Glenda Rae (Heitz) Burton was born on May 26, 1975, in Miles City, MT to Glenn and Teri Heitz. She graduated from Circle High School in May of 1994 and went to Northwest College in Powell, WY as a business major and graduated in May of 1996.

On June 14, 1997, she married Robert W. Burton. Glenda and Robert lived in Greybull, WY from 1997 until 2008 and then they moved to Great Falls. They had three children, Blake in 2001, Zane in 2004, and Ava in 2012.

Glenda spent many years working road construction and she loved driving the large mining dump truck at road construction sites.

Glenda was very active in Boy Scouts of America until her sons became Eagle Scouts. She loved the outdoors and if she had an open weekend, she would say, “We’re going Kayaking.” Robert, Glenda, and the family did a lot of Scout and outdoor camping. They especially loved camping on Garnet Mountain.

In the last two years, Glenda became an active quilter. She joined a quilting group at a friend’s house on Thursday mornings. And finished at least a dozen quilts. She was also a very good cook and loved baking and canning.

Glenda is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Blake, Zane, and Ava; parents, Glenn and Teri Heitz; sister, Lynn (Jason) Kelly and children, Neale, Nevin, Layton, Erin Tucker, Kaelynn, and Ainsley; mother-in-law, Bonnie Burton; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Burton and Gayle Dearden; brothers, Joel (Teresa) Burton, David Burton, and Brian (Triffany) Burton; grandmother-in-law, Barbara Tingey; and many nieces and nephews.

