Obituary: Glenda Tinsley

Glenda Tinsley, age 90, passed away from natural causes on June 8, 2021, in Great Falls, Montana. Glenda was born in Alva, Oklahoma to Ernest and Lorena Breford on September 28, 1930.

She graduated from high school in Alva and was a graduate of Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she married Frank Tinsley. They had four children, Kim (Dave) Murray of Bend Oregon, Shelley (Rick) Rozell of Twisp, Washington, Mike Tinsley of Great Falls, Montana, and Chris (Stacey) Tinsley of Great Falls, Montana; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.