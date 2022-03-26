Obituary: Glenn R Gopher

Glenn Robert Gopher “Day Time Thunderbird”, 69, passed away on March 22, 2022. Glenn was born on August 14th, 1952, to Robert and Dorothy Gopher in Great Falls, Montana. Glenn spent his childhood here, taking in the culture from his family from the Little Shell Tribe.

After graduating from high school, Glenn joined the Marine Corps, but eventually landed back in Great Falls. He was a crew boss, asbestos remover, and spent many years as a Montana Indian Firefighter.

Glenn met and married the love of his life, Rose, in Great Falls, marrying on May 23rd, 1984. They shared 3 children and 38 years together.

A man who was proud of his culture, Glenn practiced as an active spiritual and cultural leader, fluently speaking both Ojibwa and Cree. He mentored many people in the local native community and was a world class pow wow dancer. He was a pipe carrier and ran the sweat lodge.

He is survived by his loving wife Rose Gopher; daughters Shawnda Lefthand and Melanie Gopher; brothers Mike and Blair Gopher; sisters Melinda Conway and Mary Gopher-Parenteau; as well as six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.