Obituary: Gloria A. Geyer

Gloria A. Geyer, 82, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday December 23, 2022. Gloria was born in Rochester, New York in January 1940, to William and Alice Zamiara. She was married to Donald F. Geyer November 4, 1961, at Fort-Lewis Washington Army Post.

Gloria loved to read and knitted various items for her family and friends. Other things Gloria enjoyed were spending time with family, sightseeing, trying new restaurants, and playing with family pets over the years.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Allison M. Resmondo (Mike) of Virginia; sons Kenneth A. Geyer (Ekaterina) of Colorado, Jeffrey E. (Sheryl) Geyer of Montana; seven grandchildren, Colton, Cassidy, Michael, Dale, Anastasia, Arcadia, and Alexander; two sisters Christine Zamiara and Arlene Larsen.


