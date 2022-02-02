Obituary: Gloria Ann Jacoby-Moore

Gloria Ann was born to Max and Anna Stach in Fargo, ND on November 2, 1927. Gloria left this earth to be with her loved ones on January 31, 2022. She died of Parkinson’s Disease.

She was raised with her seven siblings on the family farm in Callaway, Minnesota. As a young woman, she ventured to Minneapolis to go to school. In 1944, she met and married Raymond Jacoby. Their first two children were born in Minnesota and shortly thereafter they moved to Montana where they welcomed eight more children. They shared 51 years together until his passing in 1995.

In 1996, she met Sam Moore and fell in love, giddy as a schoolgirl. They married in 1997 and were married until his passing in 2008.

Gloria was good at everything she did and worked incredibly hard whether it was volunteering at the Sons of Norway making Vikings for the State Fair, volunteering at Lady of Lourdes annual bazaar and with the OLL Altar Society, or waitressing at Gordons restaurant. After her kids were finally all in school, Mom received night school training to get the job she loved most - a Ward Secretary at Columbus Hospital where she thrived and was beloved by her coworkers.