Obituary: Gloria Grace Hicks

Gloria Grace Goudy Hicks (83) passed away surrounded by her loved ones on January 20, 2024, in the Logan Health-Conrad nursing facility. Gloria was born on September 17, 1940 in Zortman, Montana to Carl and Opal Goudy. She spent much of her childhood years in eastern Montana until her family moved to Great Falls, Montana in her high school years.

She met George W. (Bill) Hicks while working at a drive-in as a teenager and their love story began immediately. They married in 1958 and moved to the rural community of Fairfield, Montana in 1966. There they purchased a small farm where they would raise their four children along with Bill's many ranch animals which included dogs, cats, horses, pigs, and cows.

Gloria was especially known for her strong work ethic. She drove into Great Falls for many years but was thrilled to get a job in the local community at Fairfield Public School where her children attended. After Bill passed away in 1992, Gloria moved to Conrad to be closer to family. She worked as the clerk of schools in Brady, Montana for several years before retiring. Even after retirement, she continued to work, helping friends and small businesses with their books or finances. She was invaluable to those she helped and faithfully showed up wherever she was needed.

In her spare time, Gloria was a crafter, a camper, a painter, and a reader. She was a master of pinochle and was always down for a card game. She loved a good challenge, and no crossword puzzle stood a chance of going unfinished in her home. Her cinnamon rolls were legendary, and she cherished the opportunity to give a baking lesson to all who desired one.

Gloria is survived by her children Kari (Doug) Lambert, Pickerington Ohio; Vicki (Ron) Newmiller, Conrad MT; Bill (Robin) Hicks, Gilbert Arizona; and Gerri Sue (Mike) Scott, Pataskala, Ohio. She has 29 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren that she loved and cherished throughout her life. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Cole, and brother, Jim Goudy.

