Obituary: Gloria Jean Heintzelman

Our beloved mother, sister, aunt and loving friend, Gloria Jean Heintzelman, 66, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Gloria was born April 19, 1956, in Springfield, IL to Wayne and Patricia (Olehy) Durbin. The family moved to Montana where she graduated from Choteau High School in 1975.

She met and eventually married Donald Heintzelman in Great Falls. They were blessed with one son and would remain together until Donald’s untimely passing in 2000. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Choteau Nursing Home.

Gloria also enjoyed crafting, knitting, and gaming. Cooking was her source of happiness. She loved and adored her cats as well.

Survivors include her son, Michael Heintzelman of Choteau; sisters, Toni Alexis Durbin and Tamara Nanette Robinson; brother, Shawn Paul Durbin. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

