Obituary: Gloria Jean Zuidema

In joyous celebration and a tad sadness, we announce that our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend and lover of Jesus, Gloria, has left this earth and is now standing with her Creator. She took her last earthly breath on February 20th where she passed away after being in home hospice care.

She worked in daycare both from home, the Children's Receiving Home, and helped start the daycare at Treasure State Academy. She had a huge love for kids and would tell you that God blessed her to be an honorary grandma to each one.

She reunites with her husband Ed who preceded her in death 25 years ago. She will also be meeting up with four children who she miscarried, her parents, a brother, and various other family members and friends who beat her there. Left to miss her are her six children and one daughter-in-love: Barbara Gage of Columbia Falls MT, Ed Zuidema of Great Falls, Debbie Adams of Great Falls, Dan and Michelle Zuidema of Great Falls, Tim Zuidema of Great Falls, and Scott Zuidema of Grand Island NE.

She has 12 grandchildren (four have spouses): Rachel, Christopher (Jessica), Jenna (Dan), Ryan, Stephanie (Mike), Jesse (Taylor), Jake, and Tyler and 14 great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



