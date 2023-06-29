Obituary: Goldie Dawn (Adams) Gonda

Goldie Dawn Gonda, 70, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 16, 2023 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, MT. Goldie was born January 29, 1953 in Kellogg, ID to James Russell Adams and Varvarra Jean Sauer Adams. The same year she was born her family moved to a wheat farm on the Hi-Line in Inverness, MT where she grew up. She graduated from Inverness High School on May 24, 1971.

Goldie eventually moved to Great Falls, then Butte before settling in Helena. She had four previous marriages before finally finding her true love and soulmate Joseph Gonda, a devoted husband and father. Goldie and Joseph met in Helena and were wed on October 20, 2006 at the First Assembly of God. They were married for 17 years.

Throughout her life Goldie had a few occupations. She was once a CNA at Liberty County Hospital in Chester, MT, a gas station attendant and even a telemarketer. But the occupation she loved the most was being a homemaker. She loved cooking and everyone always loved her delicious meals.

She loved embroidering dish towels and t-shirts while watching soap operas and doing loads of laundry, cleaning house, cooking meals, gardening and taking care of her wild children. She had many pets from dogs and cats to goats, chickens, ducks, pigs, snakes, salamanders, and Ninjet the turtle. She even once had a pet alligator growing up that she claimed bit her dad’s big toe through his boot!

Goldie gave birth to four biological children: Jeremy, Jesse, Jenna and Jory and helped raise Joseph’s boys, Cody and Avery, whom she loved like they were her own.

Survivors include her loving husband, Joseph Gonda; her mother, Varvarra Adams; five sons, Jeremy (Teddy), Jesse (Nikki), Avery (Danni), Jory and Cody; daughter, Jenna (Louis); three sisters, Cheryl (Larry), Cindy (Tim) and Jamie; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter