Obituary: Gordon Edward Swanson

Gordon Edward Swanson, 61, died peacefully in the arms of his loving wife, Jodi Erwin Swanson, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana.

Gordon (Gordy) was born on July 8 in Manilla, Philippines. He was, however, a Californian through and through, loving the sun, sand, and surf. If it seemed strange for Gordon to move to Montana, one only had to know his love for Jodi and her passion and desire to return to her home state. In fulfilling this wish, Gordy spent his final few years under the Big Sky. Later this summer, Jodi wishes to take him back home to California, the place he loved dearest.

He was an avid photographer, having been published. Additionally, he was what can only be described as a "foody." He loved to experience new and exciting foods in his travels, researching recipes, and as an accomplished home chef in his own right. Gordy loved all kinds of music. He was an enthusiastic listener of live and recorded music and tinkering with his guitar. He loved traveling, hiking, and the ocean, but most of all, he loved his wife, Jodi, and his faithful dog, Luc.

Gordy and Jodi married on June 18, 2000, and never looked back. They were truly bonded "soul mates;" not perfect, but perfect for each other! To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



