Obituary: Gordon Naylor

On November 16, 2022, Gordon Naylor was called home to his Savior. Born March 21, 1928, to Oates and Odys (Puckett) Naylor in Bomarton, TX. In 1946, Gordon graduated early from Hobbs High School and went directly into the Navy. During his short enlistment, on the USS Char, he was able to travel to Hawaii, Japan, China, and the Philippines. He was honorably discharged in 1948.

In November 1970, Gordon began preaching at the Great Falls Church of Christ. He was a bachelor until he found the love of his life. He married Betty (Cummings) Grisham on March 8, 1974. Betty had 2 sons, so they became an instant family.

Gordon and Betty decided that their family wasn’t complete. They wanted to adopt a little girl. The adoption agency called to let them know they found their little girl; however, she came with a bonus, a little brother. They didn’t hesitate, so in August of 1976 they drove to Denver, Colorado to pick them up. That little boy was the light of his life.

He retired from preaching in Great Falls in 1993. For the next 11 years they drove to Havre and Chinook, MT to preach every Sunday. He also served as an Elder at the church in Great Falls. He served the Church here for 47 years.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

