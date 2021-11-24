Obituary: Gordon Thomas Johnson

Gordon “Gordy” Thomas Johnson passed away November 12, 2021. He was born in Great Falls, MT on December 1,1942 to Eugene A. Johnson, Sr. and Anne C. (Majewski) Johnson.

He worked at Herman’s Flowers in the early 60’s and then Western Sign and Lewis Construction until the 1990’s. He was a member of the MT ANG from 1964 to 1970. On August 10, 1968, he married Mary MacKenzie.

He had a green thumb and started many flowers and vegetables from seeds in his greenhouse at home that were transplanted to the family garden. For many years he raised and sold onions that were the rave of the Westside.