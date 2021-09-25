Obituary: Grace Ida (Kolstad) Houghton

Grace Ida Houghton “Amazing Grace”, 89, passed away gracefully on September 19th, 2021 at her home in Great Falls, MT. Born on March 10th, 1932, Grace was one of the six children born to Ben and Caroline (Hess) Kolstad. Delivered by her father, as were all the siblings on their homestead near Tampico, MT.

Grace attended school at the Billingsley school until it was closed. Grace went on to attend Glasgow High School but decided not to finish her studies as employment was more important in those days. Grace worked at the Theater, prior to the building burning down and the Tasty Freeze while she also worked on the Homestead.

Grace married Frank Rogers in 1958 and the couple moved to Great Falls, MT; where she would spend the rest of her days. Grace and Frank had five children; Charles, Nels, Tami, Tina and Jimmy. She always continued working, sometimes working multiple jobs at once; taxidermy from home, ironing and house cleaning while Frank was on the road. Even though she worked a lot, Grace always had time to help friends in need.