Obituary: Grace Lucille Hewitt

Grace Lucille (Fladstol) Hewitt passed away April 26, 2023. She was born in Conrad MT on November 6, 1929, to Melvin and Gena (Stordahl) Fladstol. Grace married L. Dwane Hewitt on May 3, 1948. After her children were in high school, Grace began her work outside of the home. She worked a variety of places as a cook in Kalispell, Great Falls, and Havre, retiring from MSU Northern in 1991.

Grace and Dwane were members of the Blue Horizon Good Sam Club for many years and enjoyed camping and traveling with the group. Dwane passed in 2001. Grace kept busy by volunteering in the gift shop of the Northern Montana Hospital in Havre until 2019. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and camping.

Our Mom was up for any adventure! She went to Norway to visit the country of her ancestry in 2005. At 76, she went white water rafting in Idaho. She traveled to Hawaii a couple of times. On her first trip, she went on a helicopter tour of the island; on a return trip for her 80th birthday, she went zip-lining and on a Harley ride with her son, Len. Other adventures of note were a trip to the Oregon coast in 2014, a family girl’s trip to Nevada and Utah in 2018, and trips to the Norsk Høstfest in Minot ND. She loved to travel and see new sights!

Grace is survived by her four children, Janet (Robert) Morgan of Colstrip, MT, Virginia (Roger) Lee of Minot, ND, Barbara Alexander of Great Falls, MT, and Leonard (Nancy) Hewitt of Great Falls, MT; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



