Obituary: Grace Stringer McBride

Grace E. Stringer was born to Ervin and Opal (Lil) Stringer of Medicine Lake, MT. After graduating high school, she married Gene Norvald. They divorced and she moved to Malta where she was a waitress for the Pray family. She married again to Ernie Demarais, and they divorced, and she moved to the big city of Great Falls. Working for Tommy’s 2D and the Schell family she caught the eye of Charles McBride, a Marine stationed at Gore Hill. They married in January of 1958 and danced their way around the U.S. landing in California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, back to California, and finally back home to Montana. They had purchased lots in Cascade, as they knew after Chuck retired, that would be home.

Grace and Chuck’s first daughter, Leatha, was born in Great Falls, MT. Their son, Charles T. was born on Camp Pendleton, CA. Next was Lilly in Mankato, MN. Jenny followed in San Diego, CA, and Mary was born at Malmstrom AFB, Great Falls, completing the family.

Grace was active with Girl Scouts, was an Alderwomen for Cascade, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of the Driftwood Drill Team, and helped wherever she could. In 1971, they purchased the Sportsman Club from Tom Klock. Chuck and Grace divorced in 1973 and both continued to live in Cascade.

Grace continued to run the Club and make many friends over the years. She sold it in 1982 to Mike Hamilton. Her adventure changed when she went to work for Shopko. She soon worked her way up to a manager position through hard work and dedication. Grace worked for Shopko and reopened the Sportsman’s Club until she suffered from strokes in 2008.

Grace loved watching the horses run, was a history buff, and a doting grandmother to her many grandchildren. She was a wonderful seamstress, making clothes for her kids and grandkids, and creating quilts.