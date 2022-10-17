Obituary: Greg Allen Rambo

Greg Allen Rambo passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born in Havre, MT on September 26, 1952, to Roy and Vera Rambo. He was raised in Hingham, Montana. Greg attended the University of Montana Northern to study architecture. While attending college, he met and married Margaret Stroh and adopted his only son, Timothy Rambo.

Greg moved the family to Bozeman for a short time, and he worked construction. They returned to Hingham where they settled and worked the Rambo family farm raising wheat, barley, cattle, and pigs.

To pursue opportunities, Greg and Margaret moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. Greg started a new career in Slot Management for the world-famous Stardust Hotel & Casino. In 2005, he was given the opportunity to assist managing Boyd Gaming’s new hotel, Delta Downs. Following the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Greg decided it was time to return to his roots and moved back to Montana, settling in Great Falls.

Greg had a life-long love of all things outdoors. On any given day, he could be found hunting, fishing, or camping. He also had a dry, witty sense of humor and could hold an audience with his stories. Not one for speaking words and showing emotions, his family and friends always felt his deep and abiding love.

