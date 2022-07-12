Obituary: Gregory "Greg" Mizenko

Gregory “Greg” Mizenko, age 62, of Highwood, passed away from complications due to lung cancer on Friday July 8, 2022, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Greg was born on September 9, 1959, in Great Falls to Michael and Dora Jean Mizenko.

He enlisted in the Army. He was honorably discharged and then went to trade school at Local 139 Union Plumbers and Pipefitters. His first big project was in Colstrip, MT where he and his wife, Celeste (Messner) and welcomed their first born, Bryan. They later moved to Sun Prairie where they had their daughter, Roxy. Greg and Celeste were later divorced, but they remained close friends.

Greg met Deborah Wilkerson and they were inseparable for some years before getting married after settling in Highwood. Later divorced, Greg spent the rest of his years with close friends.

If you had the pleasure of knowing Greg, I am sure he made you laugh. Greg retired after having a stroke in 2011. He enjoyed scuba diving, archery, fishing, anything FAST, and dreamed of being a licensed pilot.

Greg will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather. He was always down for a good time. He had a big heart and was always helping someone even when he himself needed a hand.

Greg is survived by his children, Bryan Mizenko and Roxy (Denis) Stringer; grandchildren, Sage Mizenko and Gracie and Talon Stringer; brothers, Byron (Cindy) Mizenko and Troy Mizenko; aunt, Dolores “Sissy” Mills; nephew, Michael Mizenko; niece, Nicole (Joe) Luckman; and first cousins, Darnell Mills, Wes Mills, and Les Mills.