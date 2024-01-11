Obituary: Gregory "Greg" Scott Jacobson

Gregory “Greg” Scott Jacobson, 71, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 5, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer. Greg was born on October 5, 1952. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1971.

He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Sullivan in 1973. Greg and Sharon moved to Billings in 1977. Greg worked for Artcraft Printers for 12 years. Then a job opportunity brought them back to Great Falls where they raised and enjoyed their family, daughter, Courtney and son, Ryan for the next 34 years. He retired in 2011 from Big R Stores.

He enjoyed his family, friends, football-especially the 49ers, and cinnamon rolls. He loved life and laughter and left too soon! He is going to be deeply missed by all.

Greg is survived by his wife of fifty years, Sharon; daughter and son; sisters, Susan (Randy) Rogney and Cathy (Bill) Jensen; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

