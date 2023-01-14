Watch Now
Obituary: Gregory Ulmer

November 18, 1958 - January 11, 2023
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 12:52:50-05

Gregory Ulmer, 64, of Great Falls, passed away on January 11, 2023. Greg was the manager and shop foreman of Ulmer’s Auto and Truck Service.

There will be a memorial service in his honor at the Mansfield Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with a reception following at the Black Eagle Community Center.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

