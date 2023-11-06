Obituary: Gudrun Karoline Linden

Gudrun Karoline Linden, aged 81, passed away peacefully at Benefis Peace Hospice on Friday, November 3, 2023, with her daughter, Lisa, by her side. On June 2, 1942, Gudrun was born in Giessen, Germany to Josef and Irmgard Geitz. She worked in the private sector in Germany until she accepted a secretarial position with the Quartermaster Division with the U.S. Military. After corresponding over the pond for a year, she came to the U.S. where she and Dr. Franz Linden married in 1963. They welcomed a daughter, Lisa, in 1968.

Gudrun loved the craft of weaving. She took many lessons and a special class in a Husflieden School located in Norway. She had such wonderful memories from this experience. Her colorful wall hangings and garments were enjoyed by many.

She was also a former member of Gallery 16, volunteered for the MT Wilderness Association, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, as well other civic work. Gudrun enjoyed spending time with her “second family,” members of the Big Sky Bridge Club where she achieved gold Lifemaster status.

Gudrun is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Tracy) Linden O’Connor; grandchildren, Kyle, Bryn, and Shayla; niece, Eva; and nephew, Michael Geitz (both of Germany).

Per her words, “I consider it to be the greatest gift in my life to have lived in Montana.” To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.